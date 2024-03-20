How to watch Caleb Williams Pro Day at USC: TV, stream information originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s time for the next step in the Bears evaluation of Caleb Williams, and you can watch part of the action. On Wednesday, the Bears will attend USC’s Pro Day, which will include drills for Williams and several of his Trojan teammates.

Since Williams is one of the most highly anticipated quarterback prospects in recent memory, the NFL will provide live coverage of the event. Here’s how to watch:

HOW TO STREAM CALEB WILLIAMS PRO DAY

The big event begins at 12:30 p.m. and is available to stream on NFL+. It’s not clear exactly when Williams will take center stage since other SC prospects will also show their stuff. Wide receivers Brendan Rice and Tahj Washington, running back Marshawn Lloyd, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston and defensive lineman Solomon Byrd all figure to participate, among others.

HOW TO WATCH CALEB WILLIAMS PRO DAY ON TV

If you don’t have an NFL+ subscription, the NFL Network will broadcast a special USC Pro Day show at 7 p.m.

BEARS AT CALEB WILLIAMS PRO DAY

Several teams are expected to bring big contingencies to South Los Angeles to check out Williams and the rest of the Trojans. Bears GM Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, assistant GM Ian Cunningham, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph were spotted along with other Bears brass.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN AT CALEB WILLIAMS PRO DAY

Williams will go through some drills and throw to his receivers after opting out of drills at the Combine. That’s not the main attraction for teams, though. Every scout knows what Williams brings to the field from his exemplary college tape. What will be more important is for teams like the Bears to get more time to meet with Williams personally. The Bears are still putting together their character evaluation for Williams and will want to get to know him better before making the final decision that he’s their guy. They’ll get an opportunity to do that in L.A., then once again in a private visit.

