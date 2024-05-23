WATCH: Caleb Williams connects with DJ Moore, Cole Kmet at Bears OTAs

The Chicago Bears kicked off organized team activities this week at Halas Hall, where they conducted two voluntary practices on Monday and Tuesday.

Before the Bears return to the field Thursday for their third practice, the team’s social accounts released some quick videos from the first two days.

That included a first look at rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who was dropping dimes to his new veteran teammates including receiver DJ Moore and tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett.

There was also a glimpse of third-year cornerback Kyler Gordon during drills.

The Bears will continue OTAs on Thursday (with media in attendance) before additional practices May 28-29 and May 31. They’ll wrap things up with mandatory minicamp on June 4-6 before breaking for the summer ahead of training camp in mid-July.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire