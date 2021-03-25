Watch: Browns 2021 offseason – what’s next with Jake Burns

The Cleveland Browns are through the first waves of free agency and so far, are receiving glowing reviews for most of their acquisitions. The question is what comes next for the GM Andrew Berry and company? Will they look to sign more free agents?

Well, they continued their yearly dance with EDGE Jadeveon Clowney as he visited with the team today but left unsigned. How will the Browns approach the draft, with a few positions still needing to be bolstered but no immediate need and furthermore what about their long-term plans for running back Nick Chubb?

Is there an extension coming for him or quarterback Baker Mayfield? Brad Ward caught up with The OBR’s Jake Burns to answer these pressing questions and more.