How to watch the British and Irish Lions squad announcement

Warren Gatland is set to name his 36-man squad for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa this week, in what is a significant marker in the build-up to this summer’s Test series.

In an eagerly-awaited announcement that is likely to divide opinion, Gatland will also name his captain for the upcoming tour.

The select team will face five warm-up fixtures in South Africa in July before three Tests against the world champion Springboks, with matches in Johannesburg either side of a fixture in Cape Town.

The Lions have not played since 2017, where they played out a thrilling series draw against the New Zealand following a 15-15 tie in the third Test in Auckland.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of Gatland’s announcement.

When is the announcement?

The squad will be announced by British and Irish Lions chairman Jason Leonard from 11:45am on Thursday 6 May.

How can I watch it?

The announcement will be streamed live across the British and Irish Lions’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels, as well their website and app.

Who will be captain?

Wales skipper Alun Wyn-Jones is the strong favourite to captain the team, while England lock Maro Itoje has also been tipped. Owen Farrell and Stuart Hogg have an outside shot at being selected by Gatland.

What is the Lions tour schedule?

26 June: Japan (Edinburgh)

3 July: DHL Stormers (Cape Town)

7 July: South Africa Invitational XV (Port Elizabeth)

10 July: Cell C Sharks (Durban)

14 July: South Africa A (Mbombela)

17 July: Vodacom Bulls (Pretoria)

24 July: South Africa, 1st Test (Johannesburg - FNB National Stadium)

31 July: South Africa, 2nd Test (Cape Town)

7 August: South Africa, 3rd Test (Johannesburg - Emirates Airline Park)

