WATCH: Breaking down Baker Mayfield’s film from 2023 season

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rewarded quarterback Baker Mayfield for his stellar 2023 campaign with a new three-year contract extension just before the start of free agency, locking him in as their starter for the foreseeable future.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and after bouncing between three teams over a two-year span, the Heisman Trophy winner landed with the Bucs on a cheap one-year deal last offseason.

He responded with the best season of his career, making the Pro Bowl and leading the Bucs to a third straight NFC South title.

Just how well did Mayfield play in Tampa Bay last year?

Check out this fantastic film breakdown from Bucs legend Ronde Barber:

