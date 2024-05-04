How to watch boxing online: Stream every fight

If you’re new to boxing and want to catch all the bouts from the biggest stars in the sport, we can help you find the best and cheapest ways to watch boxing online. It can get complicated. Fighters are tied to specific promoters who are tied to specific streaming sites. The days of Friday night fights on network TV are long gone.

If all you’re looking for is a stream of Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia, head over to DAZN and buy the PPV with the link below.

There are two main ways boxing is streamed: Pay-per-view fights and fights included in a monthly subscription. When a fight is a PPV, there’s no way of getting around that fee. Some sites give subscribers a discount on the PPV price, but when you include subscription fees it ultimately costs the same. We’ll be sure to show you the best ways to watch PPV boxing matches when they happen, but right now we’ll focus on the various subscription services that give you access to regular fights.

Unfortunately, there isn’t one streaming site that will give you every boxing match — no NFL Sunday Ticket type package. But a majority of the non-PPV fights are streamed on a handful of sites. While no one wants to add two or three more streaming services onto their monthly bill, you can get a lot of content out of these sites. For instance, some of them are also the best way to watch UFC, so if you’re a fan of both sports, you’ll only pay one bill. Here are the best subscriptions to watch boxing online.

Upcoming boxing matches

May 4: Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia on Prime Video PPV, DAZN PPV

May 6: Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery on ESPN+

May 11: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr on ESPN+

May 18: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk on DAZN and ESPN+ PPV

May 18: Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk on ESPN+

May 25: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall II on ESPN+

Watch boxing on DAZN

DAZN

DAZN is the streaming home for fighting. It broadcasts UFC and boxing matches multiple times a week, and even hosts PPV events. If you’re a serious boxing fan, you’ll need a DAZN subscription. It’s $30 per month or $225 for a yearly subscription. There isn’t a DAZN free trial right now. When they host PPV events, subscribers usually pay the difference between the full price of the PPV and the $30 subscription fee, so you won’t pay more than non-subscribers. If you’re in the U.K., lots of fights that are PPVs in the U.S. are included in your basic DAZN subscription (possibly because DAZN doesn’t expect people to shell out a bunch of extra money for 3:00 a.m. fights). DAZN has contracts with the promotion companies Golden Boy and Matchroom, so you can expect to see fighters like Ryan Garcia, Katie Taylor and Dmitry Bivol making exclusive DAZN appearances soon.

Watch boxing on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

ESPN+ has near-weekly boxing matches as part of its exclusive contract with Top Rank boxing. These fights usually take place on Fridays and Saturdays and are included in your basic ESPN+ subscription. If you’re looking for a cheap service to watch Top Rank boxing, ESPN+ is your choice. It’s one of the cheaper boxing subscription services, only $10 per month or $100 per year. Unfortunately there isn’t an ESPN+ free trial right now, but you can always pair it with Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Bundle, which is only $13 per month and will save you a ton if you’re interested in all three streaming services. ESPN+’s partnership with Top Rank gives it access to some of the biggest fighters out there, including Tyson Fury, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, and many more.

Watch boxing on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime

When Showtime cancelled its boxing coverage in 2023 (see more about that below), the promotion company Premier Boxing Champions was left without a network to air fights. PBC has contracts with several big name fighters, including the biggest of them all, Canelo Alvarez. PBC’s scramble for a new network gave an opening to Amazon Prime Video, which has started flirting with live streamed events like Thursday Night Football. In short, Amazon is now streaming live boxing events from PBC fighters, starting with Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora.

Watch boxing on FITE

FITE is another streaming service that offers a subscription package for regular fights and special PPV options as well. If you’re a fan of all martial arts, not just boxing, FITE is a great option. It broadcasts MMA, wrestling, boxing and even professional jousting. If it’s a fight you want, FITE will give it to you. FITE has a continuous live stream that is free, but it only plays reruns and press events leading up to fights. If you want access to all of its content you’ll need FITE+. That costs $8 per month, or $70 per year, making it one of the cheaper streaming option on this list.

Watch Boxing on Peacock

Peacock

In the ’70s and ’80s, NBC was the home of boxing on network TV. Peacock is continuing that tradition with a newly announced streaming deal. NBC Sports announced a partnership with BOXXER, a U.K. and Ireland boxing promotion company that broadcasts its fights on Sky Sports in the U.K. NBC will now broadcast those fights on Peacock in the U.S., and some will even make their way to the main NBC network channel. Peacock currently costs $6 per month for a base plan or $12 per month for Premium, which removes ads, allows you to download content, and gets you access to your local NBC channel via live stream. Some boxing events may even be streamed on the Peacock free trial tier of the service.

Watch boxing from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN

Not all fights are available everywhere in the world. When subscription services try to lock you out of a fight, you can always try to spoof an internet connection in a country that does have access. We recommend NordVPN for this, as it’s the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN overall. It’s currently 54% off, making it $3.79 per month for a two-year subscription. There is a caveat here: Some streaming services are very mindful of VPNs, and will block your connection if they think you’re using one. It’s always worth a shot though, and there are a lot of other benefits to using a VPN besides streaming.

Can you still watch boxing on Showtime?

Showtime

Showtime was a staple of world class boxing broadcasting for many decades, but that era is over. Showtime has completely cut its sports wing, meaning there will be no more boxing on the channel or app. David Morrell delivered Showtime boxing’s final punch on December 16, 2023, when he got a TKO win over Sena Agbeko. Showtime still has a lot of good streaming content, and you can access it from the Paramount+ app. There is even a Showtime free trial right now.

