How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

Borussia Dortmund must come from behind against Atletico Madrid tonight if they are to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Diego Simeone’s side take a 2-1 lead to Germany, after their first-leg victory last week, and they have regularly shown over the years just how difficult a team they can be to break down.

Dortmund halved the deficit in Spain with a late finish from Sebastien Haller and that could prove crucial, even if the away goals rule is no longer in place.

Whoever comes through this tie will face Barcelona or PSG in the last-four, with a place in the Champions League final at Wembley in June increasingly coming into focus.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

