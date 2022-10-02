WATCH: Bills’ Jordan Poyer records tip-drill interception vs. Ravens

Bills safety Jordan Poyer is back and he’s making plays.

Poyer, who missed his team’s Week 3 loss to the Dolphins with an ankle injury, returned to the lineup against the Ravens. The difference was felt.

Reserve defensive tackle Prince Emili tipped a pass by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the third quarter. Poyer did the rest, picking off the ball as it floated in the air.

The play helped keep the game tied, 20-20.

