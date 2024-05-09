WATCH: Bills’ Brandon Beane makes draft day call to Cole Bishop
In the annual tradition, the phone is picked up and the call is made to the player at the 2024 NFL draft.
The Bills, when on the call at No. 60 overall in the second round, dialed the number of safety Cole Bishop.
The clip of that call which featured general manager Brandon Beane followed by head coach Sean McDermott can be found below:
Fired up to add @Cole_Bishop_8 to the defense. 👊#NFLDraft | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fZZFtSIUiH
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 27, 2024