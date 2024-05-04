How to watch, bet on Kentucky Derby 2024

The Kentucky Derby, to be run today at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, ranks among the country’s most popular sporting events each year, with the 150th Run for the Roses featuring a $5 million purse.

It’s an event that draws everyone from hard-core racing rans to those who know nothing about the sport, with the stories and pageantry as compelling as the race itself which features a starting gate filled with 20 of the top 3-year-olds.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby

The entire 14-race Kentucky Derby Day card, which begins at 10:30 a.m., is available for viewing via various outlets.

The day begins with coverage on FanDuel TV, formerly TVG Network, which will televise the races from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. After that, coverage goes to USA Network and streaming on Peacock until 2:20 p.m.

At that point, coverage shifts from 2:30-7:30 p.m. to NBC and Peacock, taking viewers right through the Kentucky Derby, set to go postward at approximately 6:57 p.m.

Coverage returns to FanDuel TV at 7:30 p.m. until the last race, with the 14th race set to run at 8:35 p.m.

There will be audio coverage beginning at 10 a.m. NBC Sports Audio, channel 85 on SiriusXM.

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby

Garden State bettors have a host of options to place wagers in-person on the Kentucky Derby, and the entire card from Churchill Downs. The state's racetracks, Monmouth Park in Oceanport, Freehold Raceway in Freehold and the Meadowlands in East Rutherford will all be open for simulcast wagering the Kentucky Derby.

Another option is any one of the state's off-track wagering facilities, located in Bayonne, Egg Harbor, Hillsborough, Gloucester, Toms River and Woodbridge.

Locals can also wager on the Run for the Roses online at 4NJBets, which also enables fans to bet on the entire 14-race card.

