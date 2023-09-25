Advertisement

WATCH: Badgers MBB season around the corner

Nick Bruesewitz
·1 min read

The 2023 college men’s basketball season is on the horizon and the Badgers officially marked day one of their 2023-2024 campaign Monday. Greg Gard’s squad missed the National Tournament last year and ultimately fell to North Texas in the semifinals of the NIT.

Wisconsin will see their entire starting lineup return from the 2022-2023 season and they added athletic guard A.J. Storr from St. John’s as well as three talented freshmen Gus Yalden (forward), Nolan Winter (forward) and John Blackwell (guard).

As the team attempts to rebound from a disappointing campaign in 2022, the team has been working on their chemistry as a unit, as seen in the video below.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire