WATCH: Badgers MBB season around the corner

The 2023 college men’s basketball season is on the horizon and the Badgers officially marked day one of their 2023-2024 campaign Monday. Greg Gard’s squad missed the National Tournament last year and ultimately fell to North Texas in the semifinals of the NIT.

Wisconsin will see their entire starting lineup return from the 2022-2023 season and they added athletic guard A.J. Storr from St. John’s as well as three talented freshmen Gus Yalden (forward), Nolan Winter (forward) and John Blackwell (guard).

As the team attempts to rebound from a disappointing campaign in 2022, the team has been working on their chemistry as a unit, as seen in the video below.

Today officially marks Day 1 of the 2023-24 season for Badger Basketball But the work is well underway Chasing Greatness

Episode 1: The Hill pic.twitter.com/SKgSbDgijl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) September 25, 2023

