WATCH: Badgers analyst gives three takeaways from Week 4 win vs Purdue

The Badgers football team is coming off of a 38-17 win over Purdue on the road Friday night and radio analyst Mark Tauscher gave his takeaways. Wisconsin won the game, greatly due to the production of their quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

He had 174 passing yards, but the bulk of his impact came on the ground and even through the air. Mordecai had 44 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries while he also added a 19-yard reception. On top of that, he caught a two-point conversion.

The other takeaway centered around a specific defensive play, which you can see in the linked video below.

The Badgers are off this weekend as they have their bye week, but they’ll host Rutgers in their next contest Oct. 7.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire