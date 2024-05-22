Watch: Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen fans arrive for Europa League final

Watch a feed from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen fans arrived for the Europa League final on Wednesday, 22 May.

The Bundesliga club was hoping to keep their unbeaten season going in pursuit of a second trophy of the year, but the Italian side - who won their last six Serie A Games - triumphed 3-0.

Atalanta, who are fifth in their domestic league, has already secured a place in next year’s Champions League.

Ademola Lookman made history with his hat-trick, securing his side their first ever European trophy and ended a 61-year-wait for the Italian club to win silverware.

Speaking ahead of the match, boss Gian Piero Gasperini said: “[Bayer Leverkusen] are a team who are very worthy of the records they have achieved. The statistics speak for themselves.”