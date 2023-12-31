WATCH: Alec Pierce torches Raiders defense for long TD

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce torched the Las Vegas Raiders defense for a long touchdown reception on Sunday.

Facing a third-and-one play late in the second quarter, quarterback Gardner Minshew had pressure in his fave, but he heaved a deep ball to Pierce, who was wide open on a deep crosser.

Minshew’s throw was perfectly in stride, and Pierce beat his defender to the end zone for a crucial 58-yard touchdown.

Needed a yard. Got a whole lot more than that. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/3dcNelPbK9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire