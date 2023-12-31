WATCH: Alec Pierce torches Raiders defense for long TD
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce torched the Las Vegas Raiders defense for a long touchdown reception on Sunday.
Facing a third-and-one play late in the second quarter, quarterback Gardner Minshew had pressure in his fave, but he heaved a deep ball to Pierce, who was wide open on a deep crosser.
Minshew’s throw was perfectly in stride, and Pierce beat his defender to the end zone for a crucial 58-yard touchdown.
Needed a yard.
Got a whole lot more than that.
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/3dcNelPbK9
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2023