How to watch Alabama softball vs. Tennessee in game three of Knoxville Super Regional

The rubber match of the three-game series between the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team and the Tennessee Lady Vols will occur Sunday afternoon from Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The winner of Sunday’s SEC matchup will move on to the Women’s College World Series, while the loser will have its 2024 season come to an end.

The Lady Vols took Friday’s game one of the series with a 3-2 victory. Then, on Saturday, the Crimson Tide won a historical 14-inning contest 3-2 with an RBI by Kristen White to force a deciding game three.

Sunday’s matchup should be fun for the two SEC rivals. Here’s how you can catch all of the action!

How to watch Alabama softball vs. the Lady Vols softball on Sunday

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Location: Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 2 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Alabama softball team as the postseason progresses.

