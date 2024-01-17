Watch Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer speak at Alabama basketball game
Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to Alabama basketball fans at Coleman Coliseum during the Missouri game.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde break down the chain reaction that has taken place since Nick Saban announced his retirement from Alabama last week.
Wommack led South Alabama to its first two winning seasons.
No, The Beatles didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa Friday night. That was Kalen DeBoer.
Jedd Fisch has rebuilt Arizona since he was hired ahead of the 2021 season.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. But history hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
The former Mississippi State QB isn't sticking around in Washington.
Johnson has rushed for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Pete Carroll spoke directly with the ownership about coaches when he was at the helm
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Carmichael was the last remaining staff member who joined the Saints as part of Sean Payton's crew.
In his second season, Shaedon Sharpe has started 25 of 32 games played.
Let’s take a look at some contenders — in no particular order — who could be All-Stars for the first time.
In today's edition: Super Wild Card Weekend recap, chaos in the AP poll, the "Fab Five" reunited, the 13 best highlights of the weekend, and more.
Harbaugh met with the Los Angeles Chargers but is still working through contract negotiations to remain in Ann Arbor.
A seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, Kelce is synonymous with the most successful run in Eagles franchise history.
The Eagles have been quick to part with coaches in the past, even after recent success. After Philly's stunning, late-season collapse, anything is on the table.
Tomlin was in no mood to talk about his future after Pittsburgh's playoff loss.
The Buccaneers had a thorough win over a flailing Eagles team.