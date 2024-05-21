How to watch Alabama baseball vs. South Carolina in SEC Baseball Tournament

The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament has officially arrived. The single-elimination portion of the tournament will take place on Tuesday from Hoover with the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers owning the first pitch.

Rob Vaughn and the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will hit the field immediately following UGA vs. LSU matching up with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Crimson Tide took two out of three games during the regular season against the Gamecocks in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama is expected to start senior left-handed pitcher Greg Farone while South Carolina will likely trot out their junior right-hander Dylan Eskew.

The winner of Tuesday’s matchup will move on to the double-elimination portion of the bracket and will take on No. 2 Arkansas.

Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Location: Hoover Met, Hoover, Alabama

Time: TBA (following game one which starts at 9:30 a.m. CT)

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch Here)

