Watch Aaron Rodgers launch a football into the stratosphere at American Century Championship

.@AaronRodgers12 tossing balls out to the boats in Lake Tahoe on the 17th tee. pic.twitter.com/FD9g6N3SBQ — Carter Eckl (@CarterEckl) July 9, 2021

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have to throw many Hail Marys during his NFL MVP season in 2020, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback proved he can still launch a football into the stratosphere at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

In what has become an annual tradition, Rodgers tossed a football from the 17th tee box to fans waiting in boats parked alongside the course. And Carter Eckl of the Nevada News Group was there to capture the moment.

Rodgers didn’t hold back this year, using a little crow hop to help unleash a moon shot of a throw that would have rivaled any of his Hail Mary tosses from past seasons.

Remember those old Powerade commercials that faked Michael Vick throwing the football out of the stadium? This throw looked a lot like that, at least from Eckl’s angle.

Unfortunately, the fan on the receiving end was no Richard Rodgers. The throw bonked off his torso (or maybe even his head) and fell incomplete. Ouch. This was Rodgers’ reaction:

When your throw is on the mark, but gets dropped. pic.twitter.com/MODFBOYQBw — Carter Eckl (@CarterEckl) July 9, 2021

List