How to Watch the 2024 UEFA Euro Championship Live Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The UEFA Euro Championship features 24 teams representing multiple countries across Europe. The 17th edition of the soccer tournament takes place at stadiums across various cities — including Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Frankfurt and others — in Germany starting on Friday, June 14 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and goes until Sunday, July 14.

More from Variety

The UEFA Euro Championship livestreams across Fox networks, including Fox, Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2, but if you don’t have cable, the best way to stream online is with DirecTV Stream. Right now, the streamer is offering a 5-day free trial, so you can watch a few matches for free.

Watch UEFA EURO Championship with Directv Stream

Meanwhile, the UEFA Euro Championship is also streamable with Sling Blue (starting at $22.50 for your first month of service), Fubo (starting at $79.99 per month) and Hulu + Live TV (starting at $76.99 per month) — all of which offer Fox. Although Sling doesn’t have a free trial, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV has a seven-day and three-day, respectively, free trial available.

Since the UEFA Euro Championship is a month-long soccer tournament, there are a few key dates to keep track of the action starting with group play until the final at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Group stage: Friday, June 14 to Wednesday,. June 26

Round of 16: Saturday, June 29 to Tuesday, July 2

Quarterfinals: Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6

Semifinals: Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10

Final: Sunday, July 14

For a complete list of all matches, click here.

The 2024 UEFA Euro Championship livestreams across Fox networks starting on Friday, June 14 starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. The first match of the tournament is Germany vs. Scotland, which can be found on Fox via DirecTV Stream.

Watch UEFA EURO Championship with Directv Stream

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.