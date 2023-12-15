Jaylen Wright declares for 2024 NFL draft

Tennessee junior running back Jaylen Wright announced on Friday he is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

“Carrying the Vols spirit with me, I am pleased to inform you that my family and I have decided that the next phase of my football career will be to declare for the 2024 NFL draft,” Wright announced.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back appeared in 34 games for the Vols from 2021-23. He recorded 2,297 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 30 receptions and 171 receiving yards at Tennessee.

Wright came to the Vols from Southern High School in Durham, North Carolina.

