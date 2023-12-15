Advertisement
Jaylen Wright declares for 2024 NFL draft

Dan Harralson
Tennessee junior running back Jaylen Wright announced on Friday he is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

“Carrying the Vols spirit with me, I am pleased to inform you that my family and I have decided that the next phase of my football career will be to declare for the 2024 NFL draft,” Wright announced.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back appeared in 34 games for the Vols from 2021-23. He recorded 2,297 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 30 receptions and 171 receiving yards at Tennessee.

Wright came to the Vols from Southern High School in Durham, North Carolina.

