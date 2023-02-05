How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Best Catch: The top vote getters of Thursday’s event from each conference will compete head-to-head, as they perform in front of panel of celebrity judges.

Gridiron Gauntlet: Six players from each conference will complete in a side-by-side, 40-yard relay race that includes a series of breakaway walls, a section of climbing over walls and under tables, a tire run and a blocking sled carrying a Legend coach across the finish line.

Move the Chains: Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side by side in a weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity.

Kick Tac Toe: Each team’s kicker, punter and long snapper compete, with the first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner.