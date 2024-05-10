WATCH: 1st look at 49ers 1st-round pick WR Ricky Pearsall in action

It’s important not to overreact to rookie minicamp where getting players’ feet wet with their new teammates and coaches is a more primary goal that determining roster decisions. However, getting a first look at the rookies is always a fun element to the session.

Among the players at rookie minicamp is first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, who has yet to sign his rookie contract. Our friends at 95.7 the Game in San Francisco posted a video on Twitter of Pearsall in his practice jersey and helmet — offering a first look at the first-round pick in a 49ers uniform.

It appears Pearsall is fielding a punt in the video:

#49ers Ricky Pearsall on Day 1 of Rookie Camp👀 pic.twitter.com/g9SRrv63Tt — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 10, 2024

Returning punts wasn’t a primary job for Pearsall in college. He had just 15 punt returns, all coming in his two years at Florida in 2022 and 2023. With the position open on the 49ers’ roster they may look for their first-rounder to contribute in that area in Year 1.

