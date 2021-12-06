Washington vs. Raiders game recap: Everything we know

The Washington Football Team won their fourth consecutive game Sunday with a thrilling 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. With the win, Washington improves to 6-6 and faces the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

The game could not have begun any better for Washington, as quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the WFT on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas.

Washington’s offense would struggle the rest of the first half as it held onto a 7-3 lead going into halftime. The WFT defense was terrific in the game’s first 30 minutes.

In the second half, the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr got going, and finally took a 15-14 lead late in the fourth quarter. However, Heinicke would lead Washington into field-goal position, where new kicker Brian Johnson drilled a 48-yarder to send Washington to its fourth straight win.

Here’s everything we know from the WFT’s latest victory.

Final score: Washington 17, Raiders 15

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Washington 7 0 0 10 17 Raiders 0 3 3 9 15

Keys to the game

Despite a fast start, it wasn’t the best day for Washington’s offense. Running back Antonio Gibson had another consistent effort, rushing for 88 yards on 23 carries. It was a tough, professional effort from Gibson, who continues his strong play. He also caught a touchdown pass.

Tight end Logan Thomas made two massive plays for Washington. His touchdown catch and his 35-yard reception on Washington’s second touchdown drive.

It wasn’t the best day for Washington’s linebackers, but Jamin Davis and Cole Holcomb each made a pair of huge plays in the winning effort.

It was rookie kicker Brian Johnson’s first game for Washington — his hometown team. On his only field-goal attempt, Johnson crushed a 48-yarder to win the game.

It was over when....

Johnson connected from 48 yards out to give Washington a 17-15 lead. Sure, Las Vegas would get another opportunity, but a first-down pass fell incomplete, burning several seconds from the clock. Finally, it came down to a Hail Mary, which Washington batted down to the ground to preserve the win.

Players of the game

QB Taylor Heinicke: 23/30, 196 yards, two touchdowns, one interception. Heinicke led his fourth come-from-behind fourth-quarter drive this season.

RB Antonio Gibson: 23 carries, 88 yards, five receptions, 23 yards, one touchdown.

TE Logan Thomas: Three receptions, 48 yards, touchdown.

Washington's defense saves the day again

Washington’s defense had Derek Carr frustrated in the first half. Carr was much better in the second half, but the WFT defense kept the Raiders out of the end zone, save for one drive. It was a combination of Washington’s defensive tackles collapsing the pocket, safety Bobby McCain’s physical play and some key plays by linebackers Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis that helped Washington pick up a huge road win.

McCain may have gotten by with pass interference on Carr’s deep pass to Jones on LV’s final possession, but he did make a nice play on the ball on the final drive. Another gritty performance by a Washington defense continues to improve each week, despite several injuries.

What's next

Washington hosts Dallas in Week 14 with a chance to cut the Cowboys’ NFC East lead to one game with a win. The Cowboys have shown some vulnerabilities at times this season, but they will be well-rested and healthy. Washington is hoping for good news on Thomas, McKissic and Landon Collins, among others before next week’s showdown.

