Washington State offense breaks out as spring football camp reaches midpoint

Apr. 12—Thursday marked the midpoint of spring camp for the Washington State football team and the offense might've had its best showing so far, according to coach Jake Dickert.

There were no interceptions, no fumbles and a plethora of touchdowns throughout the day in Pullman.

"It was obviously live reps today. Any time (you do) that, it's going to bring out a ton of energy," Dickert said. "I thought (quarterback) John (Mateer) was extremely sharp all day and went out and made some plays. It's good to see the receivers in live situations doing some yards after catch."

Running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker and wide receivers Kyle Williams, Josh Meredith and Kris Hutson were among the players to reach the end zone. Meredith's TD came on a snazzy jump pass by Mateer.

And edge Nusi Malani nearly had an improbable pick-six off of quarterback Zevi Ekhaus that was juggled and dropped.

"I can't wait to see that one on film and we're going to show it to the whole team too," Dickert said. "He had it, he dropped it. It's a big man's dream for a pick-six and it just kind of slipped through his fingers there."

A packed running back room

One of the biggest position battles of the spring is at running back, where a conglomerate of ball-carriers are vying to replace graduating senior Nakia Watson.

Rushing offense has been a major weakness for the Cougs in recent seasons. Last year, WSU ranked 11th in the Pac-12 Conference in rushing yards per game (85.3) and yards per carry (3.0).

On Thursday, the group was a bright spot.

"Another good day for our backs and our best day running the football," Dickert said.

Throughout the spring, WSU is splitting reps evenly among about four running backs: freshman Wayshawn Parker, redshirt freshman Leo Pulalasi, sophomore Schlenbaker and junior Dylan Paine.

Dickert said the goal when the 15 spring practices are done is "we've got the exact same reps, we've got the exact same carriers and we let the film do the talking."

As far as the eye test, Parker has looked good at times, but he'll need to pack on more weight at 6-foot, 185 pounds.

Pulalasi showed his potential last season when he came in during a game against Cal and immediately made a huge impact on the offense with a 10-yard rush, a 7-yard catch, a block that flattened a defensive back on a big QB run. He capped the drive by pushing tight end Cooper Mathers into the end zone for a touchdown.

Pulalasi just needs to show more consistency.

Djouvensky and Paine are the most experienced but have been mostly buried on the depth chart the last couple of seasons.

"I thought this was Leo's best day to see some urgency," Dickert said. "He's a guy that we need to have a little more intent on a daily basis, but you saw today what he can do live.

"Wayshawn did some good things and I think DP and Djouvensky continue to carve their role out and keep pushing."

Kaster brings 'new energy' to O-line

The offensive line is another position group that's been overmatched against stellar competition.

That's why the Cougars are hoping new position coach Jared Kaster can bring some new life to the group.

Kaster spent last season as the co-offensive coordinator at Austin Peay at the Football Championship Subdivision level. He then briefly joined the staff at UTEP before making the trek to the Palouse to join Dickert's staff last month.

He replaced departed coach Clay McGuire.

"I just think the big thing talking to all those guys (is) there's a new energy in the room, and I think that's positive," Dickert said. "That's nothing to do with Clay, it's just there's a good energy in what they're doing, (and) I think they're really communicating and responsive to the new techniques."

Because of injuries, there are currently about 10-15 players competing for playing time on the O-line and the group could look very different come fall camp.

