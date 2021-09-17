Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke now owns an NFL record after just 3 starts

By now, everyone knows the Taylor Heinicke story. One year ago, Heinicke, then 27, was finishing his degree at Old Dominion University when his old coach called him up and invited him to Washington.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator were with Heinicke in Carolina, and both liked him. The coaches figured there would be no one better than Heinicke to serve as the team’s “quarantine” quarterback during the season’s final stretch.

Then, Alex Smith was injured, and Rivera had to turn back to failed first-round pick, Dwayne Haskins. He was ineffective and later released.

So, suddenly, the job belonged to Heinicke. The rest, they say, is history.

Heinicke would start Washington’s wild-card game against Tampa Bay and almost led the team to an upset. He was rewarded with a two-year extension in the offseason.

He would enter the 2021 season as the primary backup to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick but was suddenly thrust into the lineup in Week 1 after Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury.

So, in Week 2, Heinicke made his second start for Washington — and the third in his NFL career — and he was brilliant. Heinicke completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He led Washington from behind on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning drive to defeat the New York Giants, 30-29.

Those 34 completions gave Heinicke 93 in his three starts. According to the Washington Football Team’s PR staff, that’s the most completions by a quarterback in his first three starts in NFL history.

That’s quite the accomplishment, considering the history of great passers in the NFL.

Not only has Heinicke proven he belongs in the NFL, but now he is stating his case to be Washington’s quarterback of the future.

Washington travels to Buffalo in Week 3.