Washington 'the perfect fit' for new commitment Raiden Vines-Bright

One of the best from the West Coast, now at IMG Academy in Florida, will play his college football in the Pacific Northwest.

Rising-senior Raiden Vines-Bright announced his commitment to Jedd Fisch and Washington on Monday, fresh off of spending the weekend on campus with family for an extended visit with the new staff in town.

"I'm committed to Washington," he told Rivals. "It felt like the perfect fit for me. I have a great relationship with the staff as that staff was my first Power Five offer (at Arizona) and the way receivers are used in that offense is very attractive."

Vines-Bright is the fourth overall pledge for UW in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but first among wide receiver projections.

Naturally, the extended time on campus this weekend all but wrapped up the recruitment of the Arizona native. The familiarity and the people mixed in well.

"Definitely coach Kevin Cummings and coach Fisch and the new staff played a part," Vines-Bright said. "And I have a great relationship. It helped tremendously as they were constantly the hardest staff recruiting for about two years straight now."

The difference with the staff's approach to the newest commitment comes in many forms. From prestige, to now playing in the Big Ten, Washington presents differently for the IMG standout.

But Seattle remains the same, one of the top venues the Husky pledge has taken in as a national recruit.

"I also loved the campus and facilities and feel great being in Seattle," he said. "It’s super nice, lots of green out here and you have all different types of cultures.

"There is just a little of everything."

As for what is to come on the field, Fisch's staff picking up where Kalen DeBoer and company left off is the expectation.

"We're coming back for that natty," Vines-Bright said.

