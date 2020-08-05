Washington Football Team reveals new helmet without logo

The Washington Football Team doesn’t have a nickname yet.

But it does have new helmets.

The team revealed its new headgear on Wednesday, maintaining its traditional burgundy and gold color scheme but scrapping a profile of a Native American and replacing it with uniform numbers.

the numbers are being added to new helmets 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/feCyO2sBqG — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 5, 2020

The helmet matches a uniform mockup revealed in July. The team has yet to reveal a prototype of an actual uniform after scrambling to rebrand in the aftermath of its name change this summer.

What will the new nickname be?

The team and franchise owner Daniel Snyder scrapped a hardline stance on maintaining its old nickname that’s considered a racial slur toward Native Americans. The decision arrived in July in the aftermath of the racial reckoning prompted by the homicide of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.

While a new nickname is pending, the team will player under the “Washington Football Team” banner while wearing new uniforms this fall as part of its rebranding effort.

As for the long-term new nickname? Several ideas have been floated, including the Red Tails, the Red Wolves and the Red Hogs. There appears to be a pattern here.

FedEx Field will see some changes this fall. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File) More

