Washington Commanders to retire legend Darrell Green's No. 28 jersey

Longtime NFL cornerback Darrell Green spent his entire 20-year career with the Washington Redskins. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

April 25 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders will retire legendary cornerback Darrell Green's No. 28 jersey during the 2024-25 season, the franchise announced Thursday.

"I am beyond grateful for this honor and to new ownership, who embraced my wife and me from day one," Green said in a news release from the Commanders. "I played my whole career here, met my wife here, served my church and community here, and I am humbled to have my jersey retired here.

"The team means everything to this community, and I am encouraged not only for us to win a Super Bowl, but to win the community back."

Green, 64, was a 2008 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He joined the Washington Redskins as the No. 28 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. Green spent his entire 20-year NFL career with the NFC franchise. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time Super Bowl champion and a first-team All-Pro in 1991.

He holds franchise records for interceptions (54), defensive touchdowns (6), starts (258) and games played (295). He also was a four-time winner of the NFL's Fastest Man competition.

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Darrell Green (R) holds multiple franchise records for the Washington Commanders. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

To: The 2024 draft class From: An all-time great Stick around for the surprise. Let it serve as inspiration. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/clxNFX256J— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 25, 2024

Former Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green won two Super Bowl titles. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

"For 20 years, Darrell Green gave everything he had to this organization and fanbase," Commanders owner Josh Harris said. "Even after retiring from the burgundy and gold, he remained committed to giving back to this community, which to this day holds him in the highest regard.

"No one on our team will ever again wear No. 28. Thank you, Darrell, for embodying what it means to be a Washington football player, both on and off the field."

Former Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green retired after the 2002 season. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

Green will announce the Commanders' second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday in Detroit. The time and date -- and the Commanders' opponent -- for his jersey retirement ceremony will be announced later.