Warriors vs. Trail Blazers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors (16-2) are on a five-game winning streak, while the Blazers (10-9) just had a four-game streak snapped in Sacramento.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 26

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Golden State) and ROOT Sports Plus (Portland)

Trail Blazers at Warriors notable injuries:

Portland: Anfernee Simons (upper respiratory illness) is questionable. Cody Zeller (right knee contusion) is probable.

Golden State: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Klay Thompson (injury recovery) and James Wiseman (injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

F Norman Powell

F Robert Covington

C Jusuf Nurkic

G CJ McCollum

G Damian Lillard

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

G Jordan Poole

G Stephen Curry

