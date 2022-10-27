Warriors' terrible defense spawned hilarious Run TMC joke from Steve Kerr

Kerr made Run TMC joke in huddle after Warriors' terrible defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr has jokes, even if most of his team is too young to understand them.

The Warriors coach joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday to discuss Golden State's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, where he told a great story of a joke he told in the huddle that landed on (mostly) deaf ears.

Golden State debuted their throwback Run TMC jerseys this season and KNBR's Tom Tolbert, who played on the Warriors during the Run TMC years alongside Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond, cracked a joke that Kerr's squad was paying too much homage to the iconic teams from 1989-1991 who surrendered a whopping 119.4-, 115- 114.8 points per game on defense in each of those three seasons.

"I appreciate you guys bringing back the Run TMC jerseys," Tolbert said. "But you didn't need to pay homage to us by giving up 70 points in the first half three games in a row. I appreciate the gesture, Steve but that's going a little bit above and beyond I think."

Oddly enough, Kerr made the exact same joke in the Warriors' huddle on Tuesday night, and only one of the players was old enough to understand the reference.

"I actually said that to the team in the huddle during one of the timeouts," Kerr said laughing. "I said 'guys I love the Run TMC jerseys, but it doesn't mean you have to defend like those guys.' I think only Steph [Curry] laughed, all the other guys were too young to really be able to laugh at it, they (probably) didn't even know who Run TMC was."

If you tell a joke and Curry is the only one who understands it, you can live with that.

The Warriors' youngsters might not know who Run TMC was, but their defense is starting to look awfully familiar to those late 80s, and early 90s squads that notoriously were terrible on defense.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast