Warriors' Stephen Curry may return from leg injury Sunday vs. Lakers: 'He looks good'

Stephen Curry went down with a left leg injury just before the All-Star break, and hasn't played in almost a month. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Nothing’s official yet, but Stephen Curry is gearing up for his return.

The Golden State Warriors star scrimmaged with the team Thursday morning after dealing with a lower leg injury that has kept him out for about a month. Curry was ruled out of Golden State's game Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers and Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Head coach Steve Kerr didn’t rule out Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers as a possible return date.

Steve Kerr says Steph looked good scrimmaging this morning, and it’s possible he returns Sunday pic.twitter.com/w75E3uwik3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 3, 2023

"He looks good. He's been working really hard," Kerr said, via NBC Sports. "I think within days of the injury, he was on the bike. It was impressive just watching him on the bike, I mean how hard he goes. He's really amazing when it comes to his conditioning level and his commitment to keeping it high. He's had good chances these last few days to get up and down ... We'll re-evaluate probably in the next couple of days."

Curry went down with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane while playing defense in Golden State's win over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4. The team ruled him out at least through the All-Star break and Curry hasn’t played since.

The 34-year-old has averaged 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 38 games this season.

If Curry returns Sunday, he will have missed 11 games. The Warriors sit 5-4 without him headed into Thursday’s game against the Clippers at the Chase Center.

Sunday’s game against the Lakers is the first of a three-game trip for Golden State. The Warriors will travel to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and Memphis on Thursday.