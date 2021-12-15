Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen's all-time NBA record for 3-pointers

NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry set the new standard for long distance shooting, breaking the NBA's career record 3-point field goals made on Tuesday.

Curry set a record of 2,974 made 3s against the slumping New York Knicks in front of a sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden. The two-time MVP needed only two to break Hall of Famer Ray Allen's career record and got it over with early in the first quarter.

He hit his first 3 less than two minutes into the game, a 29-foot rainbow from the top of the key that hit nothing but nylon. Curry missed his next attempt from downtown, then broke the record, receiving a raucous cheer from the nearly 20,000 in attendance.

Curry has a chance to obliterate the mark when all is said and done. Tuesday was Curry's 789th career game. Allen set the previous mark in 1,300 career games.

Among active players, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden is second with 2,509 3-pointers, and 17 of the top 30 on the all-time list are still playing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steph Curry breaks Ray Allen's all-time NBA record for 3-pointers