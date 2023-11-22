Warriors' Steph Curry reveals key behind calm on-court demeanor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry is one of the most even-keeled superstars in professional sports, but what exactly is the secret behind his trademarked serenity on the court?

During an interview on the "SmartLess" podcast, Curry shared that his calm demeanor stems from his love for basketball, revealing that the day he loses that joy will signal the end of his time in the NBA.

"That's where the joy comes from, so there's a calmness to it, but I'm a little kid out there on the court, even 15 years in." Curry shared. "If I ever lose that, then I know it will be time to quit. That presence and that mindfulness of what's happening right now, and literally, I get lost in the game.

"The work and the business of basketball creeps in from time to time because there is so much that goes on in terms of putting a team together. And the ups and downs of an 82-game schedule, the pressures of performing every single night. Honestly, when I step foot on the floor, it's just pure joy, and that's where I live."

Curry has left a permanent legacy on the game of basketball with his shooting ability, but his joyful demeanor will forever be synonymous with his decorated career.

Even after 15 years in the NBA, Curry hasn't lost his enthusiasm for the game, still celebrating with fervor after drilling big shots.

Steph stared down the Thunder bench while the ball was still in the air 💀 pic.twitter.com/rCKyGpBXBD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2023

Perhaps Curry's patented exuberance is the key to his incredible longevity, as the Warriors star is averaging an eye-popping 30.4 points per game at 35 years old.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast