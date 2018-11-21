Warriors' Steph Curry and Canadian NBA legend Steve Nash combine sports



Here’s your nearly-weekly reminder that Steph Curry is good at sports. Period.

While shooting around at the Golden State Warriors’ practice facility recently, a quick session of soccer-style juggling with the basketball broke out. That’s usually nothing remarkable to behold, but when people like Curry and Steve Nash are involved there’s always the potential for something special to happen.

Steph Curry still out to start this homestand, but groin strain clearly feeling better, out here doing normal shooting routine, ending it with some basketball hacky-sack, plus a Steve Nash cameo pic.twitter.com/334PCyH7i1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 20, 2018





At first it may be a bit of a shock to see Nash in Golden State’s colours. The 19-year NBA point guard from Victoria, B.C. is currently in his first season with the Warriors as a player development consultant.

He’s been assisting Curry in his recovery from a groin strain sustained in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 8. Based on this video from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, it looks like the healing process is going well.

Juggling the ball with Nash and a couple of others, there were a few nice touches before the ball found the floor. The ball was sent over to Curry who cradles it on his back for a moment, lets it roll over his left shoulder and hits a beautiful three pointer.

Just a regular day in the life of one of the greatest shooters in this history of the game.

Steph Curry and Steve Nash are two of the best playmakers in NBA history. Special things happen when the two of them work together – basketball related or not. (Photo by VCG via Getty Images)

Although both Curry and Nash have two NBA MVP awards to their name, this isn’t the first time that they’ve shown their potential in other sports. Curry is the amateur golfer that we all wish we could be. He has played in Web.com events the last two summers and carded an impressive one-over-71 in the opening round of the Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, California last summer.

Story Continues

Nash, meanwhile, has always been as good with his feet as he is with his hands. He reminded the world of that this summer with a video that he released on his Twitter account.

2-time NBA MVP…but coulda made it in soccer too 😯 (via @SteveNash) pic.twitter.com/6cTqk42qzO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 17, 2018





Better yet, who can forget his legendary alley-oop pass to Amar’e Stoudemire during the slam dunk contest at the 2005 All-Star Game. It’s the perfect mixture of Nash’s soccer skills and playmaking ability. Oh, and Stoudemire’s slam is pretty insane too.

Obviously, the focus for Nash right now is getting Curry back on the court so he can help out his squad. With Curry’s injury and some issues amongst his teammates as of late, the Warriors currently sit fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 12-6 – including 5-5 in their last ten.

However, now that Nash and Curry will be together on a regular basis, I think we should be able to expect a consistent diet of highlight reel, amazing athletic plays like this one.

Or as the two of them likely call it, screwing around and just having some fun.

More NBA coverage on Yahoo Sports

