Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in minor car accident

Stephen Curry was involved in a car accident, but appears to be OK. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a car accident Friday. Everyone involved in the accident, including Curry, appears to be OK.

Curry was hit by two cars on Highway 24 in California, according to ABC 7.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman said Curry was hit twice; first a car spun out and hit him, then a second car rear-ended him. Curry’s Porsche was damaged.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Weather is believed to have caused the accident.

Curry was able to report to the Warriors following the crash.

Stephen Curry was in a car accident this AM, but is getting treatment for his (unrelated) groin injury at the facility and is fine. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 23, 2018





The 30-year-old Curry has been sidelined since Nov. 8 with a groin injury. Curry has missed the past seven games with the issue, and is expected to be out until at least Monday.

Warriors head coach had ruled Curry out of Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers prior to the car accident. The team has gone 2-5 since Curry’s injury.

