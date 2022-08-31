Warriors signing Jerome Robinson strangely reported by Adam Schefter

Schefter strangely breaks Warriors news of Robinson camp contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In news that will have many double-checking to make sure they’re not being fooled by a fake Twitter profile, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke an NBA story.

On Wednesday, Schefter reported, citing sources, that former Los Angeles Clippers lottery pick Jerome Robinson is signing a one-year deal with the Warriors to fight for a roster spot in training camp.

Robinson spent last season with the NBA G League Santa Cruz Warriors and averaged 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over 22 games.

After winning the 2022 NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics, the Warriors have seen a couple of vital depth pieces leave this summer as Juan Toscano-Anderson, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica have all signed elsewhere.

The 25-year-old is hoping he can translate his G League production into a roster spot and be a productive player on a Warriors team that is looking to repeat as champions.

Robinson does have plenty of NBA experience with 113 games under his belt. As a former lottery draft pick, the talent is there.

The Warriors might believe they can tap into Robinson’s potential and hit on another reclamation project.

