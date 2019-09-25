Warriors sign former 1st-round pick Marquese Chriss to 1-year deal

Marquese Criss, once a highly-regarded prospect, hasn't been able to continue his success in recent years. (AP Photo)

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent forward Marquese Chriss to a one-year deal, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater subsequently reported that the deal is a non-guaranteed camp invite.

I hear it's a non-guaranteed camp invite for Chriss. Warriors don't really have room for 15th man (hard cap), but McKinnie (very likely to remain on roster) has a non-guaranteed deal and other pieces could be shed if Chriss impresses. https://t.co/7foFvfpmX5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 24, 2019

Chriss, 22, was picked No. 8 overall in the 2016 draft by the Sacramento Kings, but was traded to the Phoenix Suns and went on to average 9.2 points per game and make the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in his first season. In the 2017-2018 season, his average dropped to 7.7 points per game.

Last season, the 6-foot-10 Chriss saw playing time in 16 games for the Houston Rockets and 27 for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged just 4.2 points per game, and 11.6 minutes, in those 43 contests.

Chriss has a steep uphill battle ahead of him to actually make the Warriors’ squad.

