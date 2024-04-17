Warriors' season-ending loss to Kings elicits mixed social media reaction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors were one of the league's best teams over the second half of the 2023-24 NBA season, but their campaign came crashing down with a 118-94 play-in game loss to the Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

The loss sends the Warriors into an offseason shrouded in uncertainty. Klay Thompson, who went 0-for-10 from the field and didn't score against the Kings, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Chris Paul's 2024-25 NBA contract isn't guaranteed, and it's unlikely the Warriors can bring him back at a high price point.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are a year older, further away from the primes of their careers.

Andrew Wiggins put forth a disappointing season based on the standard he set for himself during the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals run, and he might not have a future with a team looking to shed salaries.

On the bright side, youngsters Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis showed they are valuable assets for the future of the Warriors.

But now the Warriors -- one of the NBA's greatest dynasties over the last decade -- have to watch the playoffs from home.

Here's how NBA players and fans reacted to the Warriors' postseason exit:

Golden State 2019-24



Lost Finals

Went 15-50

Lost 2 play-in games

Won Finals

Lost Round 2

Lost play-in



If there’s been a weirder 6-year NBA stretch I can’t find it. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 17, 2024

For the first time ever, the Warriors with a healthy Curry, Green and Thompson will not be in the playoffs. — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) April 17, 2024

Congratulations to Chris Paul for finally ending the Warriors — Sam Esfandiari (@samesfandiari) April 17, 2024

Warriors pulling up to the Kings arena for the play-in pic.twitter.com/5Ytw75gtQU — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 17, 2024

Warriors missed the playoffs in three of the last five years, won a title, one second-round out. Fascinating final chapter. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) April 17, 2024

LIGHT THE BEAM pic.twitter.com/xhG2e3PPxs — AL in CAL (@ALinCALI22) April 17, 2024

Was this season somehow more frustrating than last season? — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) April 17, 2024

Old Bob Myers got outta there at the right time! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 17, 2024

The Warriors believe that as long as Curry is playing, they have a chance to win games at a high level and compete for an NBA championship. But that didn't happen this season, and it's unclear if it can happen moving forward.

For now, the Warriors have a long summer to lick their wounds and retool the roster for the 2024-25 NBA season.

