Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three.

Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.

Something they may try to fix at the trade deadline, reports Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area.

With the NBA trade deadline precisely 30 days away, the Warriors are active in the market, according to league sources. Though nothing is said to be imminent – the front office is more concerned with getting Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins back to speed – there is a desire to add size and shooting.

Coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the issue.

“I’m concerned about Draymond and Loon right now,” said Kerr, sitting at the interview room podium. “They’ve been playing such heavy minutes with the number of bigs who have been out over the last few weeks. “It’s that time of year anyway, that’s difficult. After the new year, before the All-Star break. Raining every day. The guys who have been playing heavy minutes absolutely need a break, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

There are quality bigs available via trade — John Collins, Jakob Poeltl, Jae Crowder, Myles Turner (maybe), Nikola Vucevic — but with the Warriors already deep into the luxury tax, the odds of them taking on even Poeltl (who makes $9.4 million and is then a free agent) is limited. The Warriors are not looking to take on a lot more salary, especially long term.

The best trade asset the Warriors may have is Wiseman ($9.6 million this season and extension eligible over the summer), but league sources told NBC Sports the Warriors are not ready to throw in the towel on the former No.2 pick, not unless they are blown away by an offer. Even if the Warriors could pull off a Wiseman for Poeltl or Crowder trade, does Golden State ownership, headed toward a $450-$500 million bill next season for salary and luxury tax, want to pay that player with a new contract this summer?

The smart money is on the Warriors doing nothing at the trade deadline. With no team running away with the West, they can be patient and just focus on getting healthy and playing hard every night rather than throwing some games away.

Maybe the Warriors look toward the free agent market, where players such as Tristan Thompson and Demarcus Cousins are available. There are options, and the Warriors could use the frontcourt depth.

Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline originally appeared on NBCSports.com