Are the Warriors putting the NBA on notice with recent surge?

The Golden State Warriors have won seven of their last 10 games. They’re playing with intensity on the defensive end and are executing their offensive game plan at a high level. Despite their inconsistent season, Golden State could still make it to the NBA Playoffs. However, they must first navigate two games in the play-in tournament.

Nevertheless, Golden State’s sudden uptick in production and performance will likely make the rest of the league sit up and notice. After all, this is a roster with four future Hall of Fame talents in the rotation and two or three potential All-Stars.

When you factor in the experienced roster at Steve Kerr’s disposal, it’s easy to see why it’s likely too soon to count the Warriors out of the championship race. As such, the “Hoop Reports” YouTube channel has recently shared a video depicting why Golden State needs to be taken seriously in the coming weeks and why they could still be a championship contender.

