Warriors' projected 2023-24 luxury-tax bill resurrects calls for CBA changes

The Warriors have become the model NBA franchise over the last 15 years.

Starting with the drafting of Steph Curry in 2009, Klay Thompson in 2011 and Draymond Green in 2012, to a new ownership group that is willing to spend money to win, the Warriors are the envy of the league, whether or not opposing teams and fans want to admit it.

A big part of the Warriors' success over the last decade has been their ability to draft and develop core pieces of their roster. But under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Warriors (and other teams) are penalized for trying to keep a winning team together.

After paying a staggering $354 million in salary and luxury-tax during the 2021-22 season, the bill for the roster this season is set to tick up to an estimated $372 million per Spotrac. But next season, the price tag could skyrocket after the Warriors' latest moves.

On Saturday, Andrew Wiggins signed a four-year contract extension worth a reported $109 million. On Sunday morning, Jordan Poole signed a rookie-scale four-year contract extension worth a reported $123 million in guaranteed money and a possible $140 million in total with incentives. Both deals wouldn't kick in until the 2023-24 season.

Those two moves, combined with the possibility of Draymond Green exercising his $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, would push the price of the Warriors' roster past $480 million. Filling out the team with free agents would bring the final total closer to $500 million, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

In the wake of those numbers, NBA fans on Twitter resurrected calls for changes to the CBA so that teams aren't penalized as heavily for drafting and developing their roster. Of the 14 Warriors players with guaranteed contracts, 10 originally were drafted by the franchise. The only non-homegrown players on Golden State's roster are Andre Iguodala, Wiggins, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.

While the Warriors are facing a possible $500-million payroll, they could avoid the hefty figure if they trade Green before next season or if he declines his player option in order to test free agency. Following the incident in which he punched Poole during practice on Oct. 5, Green's future with the franchise is uncertain.

But that perfectly exemplifies the issue fans have. Green, a cornerstone player who has been a big part of the Warriors' four NBA championships over the last eight seasons, could be forced out because of what his contract would mean for the team's luxury tax bill.

In the end, it's a good problem for the Warriors to have. They have drafted and developed well enough that they have several players they want to re-sign.

