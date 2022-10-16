Warriors' projected 2023-24 luxury-tax bill resurrects calls for CBA changes

Dubs' projected luxury-tax resurrects calls for CBA changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have become the model NBA franchise over the last 15 years.

Starting with the drafting of Steph Curry in 2009, Klay Thompson in 2011 and Draymond Green in 2012, to a new ownership group that is willing to spend money to win, the Warriors are the envy of the league, whether or not opposing teams and fans want to admit it.

A big part of the Warriors' success over the last decade has been their ability to draft and develop core pieces of their roster. But under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Warriors (and other teams) are penalized for trying to keep a winning team together.

After paying a staggering $354 million in salary and luxury-tax during the 2021-22 season, the bill for the roster this season is set to tick up to an estimated $372 million per Spotrac. But next season, the price tag could skyrocket after the Warriors' latest moves.

On Saturday, Andrew Wiggins signed a four-year contract extension worth a reported $109 million. On Sunday morning, Jordan Poole signed a rookie-scale four-year contract extension worth a reported $123 million in guaranteed money and a possible $140 million in total with incentives. Both deals wouldn't kick in until the 2023-24 season.

Those two moves, combined with the possibility of Draymond Green exercising his $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, would push the price of the Warriors' roster past $480 million. Filling out the team with free agents would bring the final total closer to $500 million, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

In the wake of those numbers, NBA fans on Twitter resurrected calls for changes to the CBA so that teams aren't penalized as heavily for drafting and developing their roster. Of the 14 Warriors players with guaranteed contracts, 10 originally were drafted by the franchise. The only non-homegrown players on Golden State's roster are Andre Iguodala, Wiggins, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.

the nba is incentivizing owners to be cheap and penalizing teams who draft and develop their own players and win https://t.co/QioaHXCDpV — steph ðŸðŸ’– (@thirstyfor30) October 15, 2022

Warriors shouldnâ€™t have to pay that tax for resigning their own draft picks — Quan (@quanjackson10) October 15, 2022

You could say the same about teams that tank for draft picks. I have no issues with what warriors are doing because itâ€™s all players theyâ€™ve drafted on max deals. It helps that they are winning and are located in San Fran too — bamtiegame (@mikebreen123) October 15, 2022

Gsw draft pic.twitter.com/NQHtuenWnF — ESPN es caca (@AideeenRnba) October 15, 2022

No team has paid GSW taxâ€¦ itâ€™s unheard of and by no means the norm or expectations.



Itâ€™s pretty rare for teams to draft as well and have the development success the warriors have. Hope Iâ€™m wrong and we have 7 max players to worry about ðŸ˜‚ — Stephen Cameron (@Stephen0610) October 15, 2022

Such bs that teams like the Warriors, who draft well and retain their homegrown talent end up having to suffer on the luxury tax. They need to make an exception for this scenario IMO — We have spoken (@JohnSan79325274) October 15, 2022

The audacity of folks trying to call the warriors a super team. Nah. Draft capital hits. Development is top tier. https://t.co/gmT64ASzlJ — The Gray Area (@AreaOfGray) October 15, 2022

Crazy how teams who draft well are being punished for keeping their talent. RT @statmuse: In 2024, the Warriors will be paying:



$52M to Steph

$43M to Klay

$35M to Poole

$28M to Draymond



All homegrown. pic.twitter.com/1mLZoweBIc — T Tran (@T_Tran24) October 15, 2022

Itâ€™s not tight that luxury tax punishes teams for drafting well and developing homegrown talent. Teams like Warriors, Celtics, and Memphis should be rewarded for developing their players. — Sam Lowry Jr. (@rJyrwoLmaS) October 15, 2022

The only salary that should count towards the luxury tax are dollars over minimum contracts for players not drafted by the team or players drafted who left then returned. — Barry Snowbama (@BarrySnowbama) October 15, 2022

NBA should make adjustments when it comes to luxury tax..so that other teams will improve there programs in developing their talents especially homegrowns. — copy ratz (@PaWokeHater) October 15, 2022

While the Warriors are facing a possible $500-million payroll, they could avoid the hefty figure if they trade Green before next season or if he declines his player option in order to test free agency. Following the incident in which he punched Poole during practice on Oct. 5, Green's future with the franchise is uncertain.

But that perfectly exemplifies the issue fans have. Green, a cornerstone player who has been a big part of the Warriors' four NBA championships over the last eight seasons, could be forced out because of what his contract would mean for the team's luxury tax bill.

In the end, it's a good problem for the Warriors to have. They have drafted and developed well enough that they have several players they want to re-sign.

