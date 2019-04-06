Warriors hit with pregame delay of game warning after presenting Nick Young with championship ring

Nick Young receives his championship ring from forward Draymond Green before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

At this rate, the NBA Finals this season might consist of the Golden State Warriors facing the officials.

Before Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors presented Nick Young with his 2018 championship ring, but they took so long chatting with their former teammate that Ken Mauer handed Golden State the rare pregame delay of game warning.

Warriors are celebrating pregame with Nick Young. Taking too long chatting with him. Ken Mauer heated. Dings them for a delay of game. Warriors vs referees continues. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 6, 2019

This comes a week after Stephen Curry taunted the referees following a controversial non-call in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Tuesday, Kevin Durant was ejected in a game against the Denver Nuggets after arguing a non-call, and had some choice words for the referees. That came on the same day that Curry, Durant and Draymond Green were fined a total of $75,000 for public criticism of officials. Green had sent a couple of cryptic tweets following the loss to the Timberwolves.

It’s not like the Warriors need anyone’s sympathy, but it is also true that they have been on the wrong end of a few controversial calls. Perhaps the most ridiculous of them all was Friday’s penalty for taking too long to celebrate a championship ring presentation. This is a special moment, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Young, a veteran who clearly appreciated his role on the team last season.

Congratulations on your NBA Championship ring, @NickSwagyPYoung! 💍 pic.twitter.com/o6wr619yYt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 6, 2019

Swaggy gets his ring

Young averaged 7.3 points in 80 games coming off the bench for the Warriors last season. Though his playing time was inconsistent, he was still a volume shooter when he came in, not afraid to launch from deep on a team full of 3-point shooters.

He made a big 3-pointer in the Warriors’ Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals to help Golden State advance to the NBA Finals. Head coach Steve Kerr called it the “biggest moment of the season.”

Kerr on Nick Young’s crucial Game 7 three in Houston: “Biggest moment of the season. It didn’t surprise me at all that Nick knocked down that shot because Nick doesn’t care.” pic.twitter.com/0tzfEB7VE8 — KNBR (@KNBR) April 5, 2019

Young, who had a grand old time at the championship parade last summer, has yet to find a new stable home after the Warriors opted not to bring him back this season. He had a brief stint with the Denver Nuggets, but was waived after four games.

Before Friday’s game, he gave an update on his life, which, of course, was fascinating and included a pitch to be in “Space Jam 2.”

Nick Young catches us up on his life. Apparently, he’s got a TV show up called “Swaggy’s World.” Of course. pic.twitter.com/8mMZBF0t1l — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 6, 2019

Never change, Swaggy P.

