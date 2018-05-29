Warriors open as 12-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, largest spread since 2001

The Golden State Warriors have opened as heavy favorites to repeat and win the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Getty Images)

Once again, it looks like Las Vegas is going with the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State knocked off the Houston Rockets on Monday night in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, advancing to the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive time — and the fourth-straight NBA Finals matchup against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This time, though, the Warriors are opening as the heavy favorite to not only win Game 1, but repeat as NBA champions.

OddsShark released its opening odds for the series, and they’re already moving in Golden State’s favor just hours after the Game 7 win.





The Warriors have already moved from -1000 to -1200 @LVSuperBook. — OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 29, 2018





The Warriors opened as a 12-point favorite for Game 1 of the series, too, marking the largest spread in a NBA Finals game since 2001 — which was also a 12-point spread in Game 1 of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Game 1 line opened with the @warriors as a 12-point favorite. That would tie the largest spread in an NBA Finals game over the last 25 years (Lakers vs. 76ers in Game 1 of the 2001 Finals). Tyronn Lue was involved in that one, too… pic.twitter.com/bjCLLUNhZV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 29, 2018

Story Continues





Based on those current odds, its going to take a lot to turn a profit betting on the Warriors.

The amount of money required to make $100 of profit on the #NBAFinals winner:#AllForOne $14.30#DubNation $1100 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 29, 2018





The Warriors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday in Oakland, California.

While Golden State is the heavy favorite right now, anything is possible when going up against James and company.

He’s proven that time and time again.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Former Patriots DE: ‘There’s nothing fun about’ playing for Bill Belichick

• Rudy Giuliani booed at Yankees Stadium on his birthday

• Isiah Thomas: LeBron James is a much better player than Michael Jordan

• Kyrie Irving had a legitimate excuse for missing Game 7

