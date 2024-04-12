How Warriors can leap Kings for No. 8 play-in seed in West originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors are locked into the NBA Play-In Tournament, but their push to climb the Western Conference standings continues with just two regular-season games remaining.

Since the All-Star break, the Warriors have been the No. 10 seed for most of the way. But as they've managed to turn a stagnant start of the season into playing some of their best ball at just the right time, the No. 8 seed isn't far out of reach.

The Sacramento Kings currently possess the No. 8 seed, but Golden State has an opportunity to leap its Northern California neighbors in the standings.

All they need to do is win out and get one more loss from the Kings. The Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans, who just dominated the Kings on Thursday night for the fifth time this season, on Friday night at Chase Center. Both the Warriors and Pelicans will be playing the second half of a back-to-back.

Golden State then welcomes the Utah Jazz to Chase Center for Sunday's regular-season finale.

Sacramento, who has lost four of its last five contests, also finishes the 2023-24 regular season at home. The Kings face the Phoenix Suns on Friday night and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The difference between being the No. 9 or 10 seed versus the No. 8 seed is quite drastic, of course, as the No. 9 and No. 10 face off in a do-or-die game while the loser of the matchup between the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds get one more shot at keeping their postseason hopes alive.

It will be a busy weekend around the Western Conference, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

