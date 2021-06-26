Warriors land Baylor’s Davion Mitchell with No. 7 overall pick in latest Rookie Wire mock draft

While the league focuses on the pair of the conference final series in the postseason, the Golden State Warriors are doing their homework for July’s NBA draft.

With the order officially set following the draft lottery, mock drafts can begin to try predicting what Bob Myers, Steve Kerr and Golden State’s front office will do with a pair of picks in the top 14.

In the latest mock draft from Cody Taylor of USA TODAY’s Rookie Wire, the Warriors landed Baylor’s Davion Mitchell with the No. 7 overall selection. According to Taylor, Mitchell projects to be one of the most NBA-ready players in the 2021 draft class.

Mitchell, who led the Bears to the national championship, was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals 30 games. He also became the first player in program history to be named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Mitchell projects to be one of the most NBA-ready players with his defensive ability and shot-making after converting on 44.7% from 3-point range on 4.7 attempts per game. The Warriors are certainly in win-now mode and his explosiveness and skills as a ballhandler will be a welcomed addition, on top of his potential to be the best defender in this draft.

On his way to leading the Bears through March Madness to the National Championship, Mitchell averaged 14 points on 51.1% shooting from the field and 44.7% shooting from beyond the arc on 4.7 3-pointer attempts per contest. The 6-foot-1 guard added 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest.

Adding Mitchell alongside Jordan Poole would give Golden State a dynamic duo in the backcourt behind Steph Curry and a healthy Klay Thompson. While Poole serves as a scorer, Mitchell has the potential to lead Golden State’s defensive unit off the bench as a youngster.

