Warriors fans greet JP with standing ovation in Chase Center return

Jordan Poole made his return to Chase Center and was greeted with a standing ovation from Warriors fans.

The Warriors played a tribute video for Poole on the video board prior to tip-off against the Washington Wizards on Friday and the former Golden State guard received a roaring ovation from Dub Nation.

The Warriors tribute video for Jordan Poole 💙 pic.twitter.com/qbtycXxefT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 23, 2023

Warm welcome for Jordan Poole 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jbbwmtn1qa — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 23, 2023

Poole was traded from the Warriors to the Wizards on June 22 in exchange for veteran point guard Chris Paul. His tenure with Golden State didn't end well, which is pretty well documented at this point, which led some to wonder how he would be received upon his return to the arena.

However, it's clear the Warriors and their fans have nothing but appreciation for Poole's contributions to the organization's fourth championship in eight seasons in 2022.

The young guard was greeted with hugs from his former Warriors teammates during warmups.

JP makes his return to Chase 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eN4wgUl48R — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 23, 2023

JP and GP2 catching up 🫂 pic.twitter.com/QrcYPxZPdQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 23, 2023

Poole struggled with inconsistent play last season, especially in the playoffs, and is experiencing similar issues early on this season with Washington.

In 26 games, the 24-year-old is averaging just 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 41.2-percent shooting from the field and 33.7 percent from 3-point range as the go-to scorer on a young Wizards team.

