Warriors to make emotional adjustments for Game 2, Steve Kerr expects

Why Kerr expects Dubs to make emotional adjustments for Game 2

After the Warriors dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, it was clear that several adjustments needed to be made.

Golden State couldn’t find the answers to the 6-foot-10 problem that is Anthony Davis in the 117-112 loss at Chase Center. And while size is the obvious concern heading into Game 2, Warriors coach Steve Kerr anticipates another adjustment will be at the forefront.

“I always say this every year that the first adjustment is the emotional one,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” on Wednesday. “You got to come in, especially coming off a loss, [with] the idea that you’re going to be the more aggressive team, the team that is playing with force and going after every loose ball and every rebound.

“You say, ‘Well shouldn’t you do that every game?’ Yeah, but these guys are all professional athletes, best basketball players on earth, everyone out there is gifted, when you play with a sense of desperation, you get a few more of those loose balls, a few more of those rebounds, things tend to turn your way and I think that’s always the first adjustment in any series.”

Golden State is no stranger to adversity.

The defending champions dug themselves out of an 0-2 hole in the opening round of the 2023 playoffs against the Sacramento Kings to go on and win in seven games.

They have been successful in the postseason at Chase Center, and certainly don't want to fall 0-2 on its home court.

Aside from the emotional aspect, though, Kerr knows other adjustments must be made to even the best-of-seven series.

“After that it’s little stuff, it’s matchups,” Kerr added. “Who do we want guarding whom? What’s our rotation look like? Maybe you tweak your pick and roll coverage, and those are all the things that you pick apart on film and then you go through and walk through and then you implement them in the next game.”

Davis showcased what a problem he can be in the opening game of the series. After dropping 14 points in the first quarter alone, the Lakers star center finished with 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 44 minutes.

If the Warriors are able to overcome the emotional adjustments that Kerr is anticipating, they'll need to shift their focus to the physical adjustments on the floor to make the series 1-1 heading to Los Angeles for Game 3.

