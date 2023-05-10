Warriors' dynastic trio still has juice for years to come, Steve Kerr claims

Kerr believes Warriors' big three still has a lot left in tank originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr has not given the possibility of coaching the Warriors' dynastic trio for the final time any thought and believes the three still have a lot left in the tank.

The Warriors coach joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" on Tuesday to discuss Golden State's three-games-to-one Western Conference semifinal series deficit to the Los Angeles Lakers and was asked if he has thought about the possibility of coaching Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for the final time if the Warriors were to lose any of the remaining three potential games as they look to stave off elimination.

"No. No. Never crossed my mind," Kerr said confidently. "I played on those [Chicago] Bulls teams, the "Last Dance," I can tell you from experience, even though everybody now says 'Why didn't they keep that team together?' That team was done, that team was finished. Emotionally, mentally, there was nothing left in the tank. I don't feel that way about this team at all, I think these guys, Steph, Klay, Draymond, they've got lots to give for years to come. I never had stopped to give that a second thought."

The Warriors, both short-term and long-term still have a lot left in the tank. All four of Curry, Thompson, Green and Andrew Wiggins recorded 37-plus minutes on the court in the Warriors' Game 4 loss to the Lakers on Monday night, with Thompson (41) and Curry (41) both eclipsing 40 minutes.

With an off day on Tuesday, the Warriors decided to cancel their morning shoot-around before the game on Wednesday, giving their players extra rest for a pivotal Game 5 at Chase Center.

"This is not sustainable over 82 games, obviously, but when the playoffs come, these guys are in incredible shape and we make sure every second spent between games is spent preparing for the next one, taking care of their bodies, staying off their feet," Kerr explained. "These guys are resting today and we won't have a shoot-around tomorrow morning so they'll have a good 48 hours in between games. By the time Game 5 starts tomorrow they'll have all the energy they need."

The Warriors certainly will need all the rest they can get as they look to win three straight games and complete the improbable comeback.

However, if Golden State's season does come to an end, Kerr is confident his Hall-of-Fame trio will be back competing for another championship next season.

