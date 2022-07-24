Warriors' Draymond Green nearly denied access into UCLA workout by security

Draymond nearly denied access into workout by UCLA security guard originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is a four-time world champion, but apparently, the whole world doesn’t know who he is.

The Warriors veteran forward, fresh off his fourth championship in eight seasons, was ready to get some work in during the offseason, until the unexpected happened.

Green arrived at his workout at UCLA, only to almost not be allowed in by security.

"Bossman, I have a workout to get to," Green can be heard telling the security guard.

After still not allowing him to enter, bystanders started to chime in.

"Just let him in. That's the champ man," one person said. "C'mon man, that's the champ. You got to let him through."

Eventually, the four-time All-Star was let in, and he even fist-bumped a few fans on the way.

Perhaps the security was just doing his job, but it's clear he isn't a big Warriors fan.

