Ward homers, Schanuel extends on-base streak in Angels' 10-2 victory over winless Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Taylor Ward homered, Nolan Schanuel extended his career-starting consecutive on-base streak to 35 games and the Los Angeles Angels beat Miami 10-2 on Wednesday, sending the Marlins to their first winless seven-game homestand in franchise history.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings and overcame an opening day outing in which he allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings. Sandoval (1-1) limited the Marlins to two runs and four hits.

“Felt a lot better about that one. Kept the ball in the zone and good things happened,” Sandoval said. “Just build off of it. Have to keep this one going.”

The left-hander absorbed a 101.9 mph comebacker to his left foot hit by Miami’s Vidal Brujan in the third, but remained in the game.

Ward had three hits and two RBIs. Zach Neto had two hits and two RBIs.

Schanuel extended his streak when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. He is third on the MLB all-time list for consecutive games reaching base to start a career. Alvin Davis (1984) is first at 47 games and Truck Hannah (1918) second at 38 games. Schanuel had a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Miami has lost seven games to start its season. The Marlins had already set the franchise's record for its worst start on Tuesday when they lost their sixth in a row.

“The season feels long already in that clubhouse because it’s seven games and no wins,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “It is really early, however, these games do count. We’ve got to figure it out if we want to get where we want to get to.”

Marlins starter A.J. Puk (0-2) completed four innings and allowed four runs (two earned) and five hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked three.

Miami narrowed the 4-0 deficit on RBI singles from Josh Bell and Jake Burger in the third inning, but couldn't keep pace with Los Angeles the rest of the way.

Ward, whose homer came in the eighth inning, started the scoring in the first with an RBI single. Brandon Drury then scored Mike Trout on a fielder's choice. Trout finished 1 for 4.

Ward and Aaron Hicks scored on an error by Brujan in the third.

“It’s always important to tack on runs and we did it with the fundamentals of baseball," Angels manager Ron Washington said. “Everybody’s concentrating on what the situation dictates and so far they’re executing it. I certainly hope that’s who we become.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF Luis Rengifo exited in the fifth after feeling light-headed. ... 3B Anthony Rendon was given the day off. Rendon is in a season-starting 0-for-19 skid.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (0-1, 9.00) will start the Angels’ season home opener Friday against Boston. The Red Sox will go with RHP Kutter Crawford (0-0, 0.00).

Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (0-1, 6.75) will start the opener of a three-game series in St. Louis on Thursday. RHP Lance Lynn (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Cardinals.

